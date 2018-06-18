Flugzeug der Saudiarabier fängt Feuer
Das Flugzeug, das die saudiarabische Nationalmannschaft nach Rostow brachte, fing Feuer. Verletzt wurde niemand.
Die Maschine war unterwegs von Moskau nach Rostow, wo Saudiarabien am Mittwoch im zweiten WM-Gruppenspiel auf Uruguay trifft. Das Feuer soll beim Landeanflug ausgebrochen sein.
BREAKING: Saudi Arabia national team plane suffered an engine breakdown during the flight from Moscow to Rostov-on-Don and caught fire while landing.— FlFA World Cup (@WorIdCupFC) 18. Juni 2018
[via @ahdaafme]pic.twitter.com/fCJDws5YZD
Das Flugzeug konnte trotz Zwischenfall sicher landen. Verletzt wurde niemand. Die Delegation sei mittlerweile auf dem Weg in das Teamhotel.
????| The Saudi Arabian Football Federation would like to reassure everyone that all the Saudi national team players are safe, after a technical failure in one of the airplane engines that has just landed in Rostov-on-Don airport, and now they’re heading to their residence safely.— Saudi National Team (@SaudiNT_EN) 18. Juni 2018
