Flugzeug der Saudiarabier fängt Feuer

Die Maschine war unterwegs von Moskau nach Rostow, wo Saudiarabien am Mittwoch im zweiten WM-Gruppenspiel auf Uruguay trifft. Das Feuer soll beim Landeanflug ausgebrochen sein.

BREAKING: Saudi Arabia national team plane suffered an engine breakdown during the flight from Moscow to Rostov-on-Don and caught fire while landing. [via @ahdaafme ] pic.twitter.com/fCJDws5YZD

Das Flugzeug konnte trotz Zwischenfall sicher landen. Verletzt wurde niemand. Die Delegation sei mittlerweile auf dem Weg in das Teamhotel.

????| The Saudi Arabian Football Federation would like to reassure everyone that all the Saudi national team players are safe, after a technical failure in one of the airplane engines that has just landed in Rostov-on-Don airport, and now they’re heading to their residence safely.