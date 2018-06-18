Flugzeug der Saudiarabier fängt Feuer

Das Flugzeug, das die saudiarabische Nationalmannschaft nach Rostow brachte, fing Feuer. Verletzt wurde niemand.

Feedback

Tragen Sie mit Hinweisen zu diesem Artikel bei oder melden Sie uns Fehler.

Die Maschine war unterwegs von Moskau nach Rostow, wo Saudiarabien am Mittwoch im zweiten WM-Gruppenspiel auf Uruguay trifft. Das Feuer soll beim Landeanflug ausgebrochen sein.

Das Flugzeug konnte trotz Zwischenfall sicher landen. Verletzt wurde niemand. Die Delegation sei mittlerweile auf dem Weg in das Teamhotel.

(TA)

Erstellt: 18.06.2018, 21:53 Uhr

Die Redaktion auf Twitter

Stets informiert und aktuell. Folgen Sie uns auf dem Kurznachrichtendienst.

Service

Ihre Kulturkarte

Abonnieren Sie den Carte Blanche-Newsletter und verpassen Sie kein Angebot.

Blogs

Nachspielzeit «Der mit dem Bart. Derjenige, der nie lacht»

Guido Tognoni.

Mamablog «Beim ersten Kind ist der Druck immens»

Interview: Leonie Krähenbühl

Das Neuste Fussball-wm

Superstar Kane rettet England

Die zweite Partie der Gruppe G. Die Engländer treffen in ihrer Premiere auf ein starkes und gut organisiertes Tunesien. Die Partie ist vorbei. Mehr...

Von Stefan Viliotti Update folgt...

Wie einst Bobby Moore

Tottenhams Harry Kane ist mit 24 Jahren der jüngste englische WM- Captain der Geschichte. Mehr...

Sven Haist, Wolgograd.

Was Russland aus dem Fankrieg gelernt hat

An der EM 2016 artete die Gewalt zwischen russischen und britischen Hooligans aus. Heute sollen Prügler keine Chance bekommen. Mehr...

Zita Affentranger.

Das könnte Sie interessieren

Die Welt in Bildern

Freudensprung: Ein türkischer Mann zelebriert das Ende des Fastenmonats Ramadan in Istanbul. (17. Juni 2018)
(Bild: Emrah Gurel/AP Photo) Mehr...