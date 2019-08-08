David Berman ist tot

Er war diesen Sommer erst wieder aufgetaucht, veröffentlichte seine ersten neuen Songs seit elf Jahren. Nicht mehr mit der Band Silver Jews, mit der David Berman in den späten Neunziger- und Nullerjahren einige der schillerndsten Indie-Platten jener Zeit erschaffen und die er 2009 aufgelöst hat. Sondern als Purple Mountains, mit Weggefährten wie Jeff Tweedy oder dem Pavement-Sänger Stephen Malkmus (der in der ersten Silver-Jews-Besetzung bereits mitspielte).

Nun, im Wissen um seinen Tod, hören sich die neuen Songs wie «All My Happiness Is Gone» natürlich noch trauriger an. Doch bei aller Bitterkeit und Schwärze: Stets drang da in den Texten von David Berman auch ein untrüglicher Sinn für Humor durch.

Die Schatten des David Berman waren bekannt: Da war seine Crack-Sucht, sein Ringen mit seinem Vater (einem mächtigen Lobbyisten in Washington D.C. mit dem Übernamen Dr. Evil), seine Depressionen und ein Suizidversuch 2003. Da waren aber vor allem seine Songs, die locker und dunkel lockten – mit Titeln wie «Sometimes a Pony Gets Depressed» oder «Honk If You’re Lonely».

Das letzte Lied auf Bermans neuem Album heisst «Maybe I’m the Only One For Me». Mit seiner trockenen Stimme singt er in diesem hellen Americana-Song, wie er wahrscheinlich doch einmal lernen müsste, sich selbst zu lieben. Er hatte nicht mehr die Kraft, diese Selbstliebe zu lernen. Im Alter von 52 Jahren ist David Berman gestorben.

Welch gewichtige Figur David Berman für den Indie-Rock und darüber hinaus ist: Man kann es nun lesen auf den Social-Media-Kanälen von so verschiedenen Musikern und Musikerinnen wie den Avalanches, dem DJ und Rapper El-P, Kurt Vile oder Cat Power.

