Eva Illouz, when you look at a picture of Harvey Weinstein, what is going through your head?

Actually it is a mixture of feelings. There is outrage and anger on the one hand - of course, like everyone else. That somebody could have gotten away for so long with the complicity of his environment. And with such acts.

And on the other hand?

There is also a sense that something is deeply pathetic about this man. About the kind of man he is and the masculinity he stands for. Somebody who is so keen to have sex with women and thereby making use of power, especially towards those who are the most dependent on him. And using his power to get sex. He could have used professional sex services and paid for them.

What is so disturbing about men like him is the culture of silence around them. Everybody seems to know, but no-one is telling. Or hasn’t until now.

This culture of silence has to do with the fact that many people still classify this kind of sexual crime as a kind of petty crime, so unimportant that you don’t have to take notice. The culture of silence and the act itself come from exactly the same place: the sexual harassment of women in this context, the context of a profession, in which women are selling their talents, but also their beauty and their body. This has been interpreted by many people as as something that they (the women) want to do. Which they interpreted as their right to commit criminal acts against these women.

Do you think that this will change?

What we are witnessing now is a very rapid change of norms. It started in the last decade or so, and it is accelerating now. Harvey Weinstein obviously comes from another world. They changed the norms, and nobody told him (laughs).

So the norms do change in a positive way?

Look at Israel, a strange phenomenon happened there. Some politicians can be accused of bribery charges, they can behave egregiously, make racist comments and declarations. But since they are in power, nobody will ask for their head. At the same time, inappropriate behaviour up to sexual harassment will be prosecuted. In a very insufficient way, I may add, but still: law enforcement works better concerning sexual harassment than it used to. Men are indicted quicker, women are being taken more seriously. In certain cases people who are part of the political echelon in Israel had to resign. Other misconducts and crimes have not been as efficiently prosecuted.

So this is an indication of change concerning sexual crimes.

At least some change. Not enough, of course. The reason why the whole Weinstein affair came out, I think, was because there had been a change of norms in the making for the last few years. But it is not only that. The changing of the norms was accelerated by the fact that famous actresses came out. That empowered other, ordinary women to speak up. One of the characteristics in the psychology of a harassed or raped woman has been - and maybe still is - one of shame. Which is quite incredible, if you think of it - that you feel ashamed for being molested. Even though you are the victim. Anyway, the fact that these famous, successful women had come out broke that spiral of shame.

One is reminded of all these cases of systematic, prolonged child abuse, by the Catholic Church for instance. Do you see a comparison?

Of course. But within reason. Because child abuse has been much more severely condemned morally. What makes it comparable is the conspiracy of silence that surrounds these acts.

Now the big question is: will all these findings have an impact on relationships? Young men seem to react angrily and insecurely, women are angry or frightened. How do you rate the influence of the Weinstein syndrome, if we can call it that?

Look: the relationship between man and woman has been changing already. The only problem is that men don’t take it well. And that there is a tendency of some women to see the man as the enemy, as a kind of potential oppressor. The good side to this is that it has made men much more self-aware than they used to be. Now of course, this doesn’t mean that all men are as bad as some women make them look. For every Harvey Weinstein there are ten wonderful, devoted men. But men have to realise how widely-spread male sexual misconduct towards woman is. And they have to accept that women who denounce it are not declaring war on them. Men should think more carefully about what sexism is and where and how it manifests itself. And whether they also have an interest in changing sexist culture. You know, the big mystery about feminism is: why haven’t men joined in more forcefully? Why have women almost been the only ones to fight for it? It’s surprising why certain men have not joined feminism more forcefully to promote new forms of relationships and new forms of masculinity.

What is your answer?

I think there is a tendency to pitch women against men and vice versa. The Weinstein affair should have been the opportuity for many men to denounce this form of masculinity. And to create new ways for other men to understand and build a relationship of trust with women.

«Eros should be, where Eros is,»: Sociologist Eva Illouz . Foto: Hans Christian Plambeck (Laif)

How about the language they should use with one another? The politically correct faction wants language to remain puritanistic, but then the language of longing and love could never flourish.

I don’t know what you mean by politically correct. If we take the example of the warning triggers that have been put on certain American campuses where people are warned that certain literature may contain disturbing material: that kind of way to educate students seems to me to be exaggerated because it has been totally shaped by the politics of identity, an extreme conception of individual dignity. Even though I do think that this kind of reaction should be understood and not mocked. So if we are talking about that, I will have no difficulties saying that I would prefer to keep literature as it is, regardless how politically correct it may be. Students would then have to recognize what in the description of man and woman expresses a cultural domination which was in vogue at the time.

Exactly.

However, if by politically correct you mean relationships where men are careful not to treat women as sexual creatures, not to presume that women are irrational or emotional creatures or babies - if we are talking about a kind of language that tries to be aware of the way in which inequality has been encoded: then I don’t really see a problem. When you think about the relationship between races or ethnic groups, White and Black, Christians and Jews - everybody would expect to be aware of how one group is talking to the other. Language is important because it carries norms. And paying attention to your language changes the implicit norm that you are referring to. But when it comes to women, there somehow is the notion that this kind of language will stifle the libido, limiting the spontaneity of man and woman. I don’t think that a language which is aware of itself will do any of that.

Now there is a sexual language going on between partners or other consenting adults, there are sexual fantasies...

I think what this really does is not to take for granted that what a man communicates to a woman is reduced to a sexual way. Eros should be where Eros is, I don’t want to dispose of Eros by any means, an erotic life is too important for people. But an erotic life does not for instance include work relationships, because working relationships are not supposed to be about the way men perceive women as sexual objects. And yes, that kind of erotification goes from the man to the woman. It is one-sided, and it is being applied as an expression of sexual power. Of course there are areas of life where Eros belongs. But there also are areas where Eros definitely does not belong. I don’t see how that can be a problem. No feminist has ever thought of taking sex out of sexuality. It only wants to take sex out of places where sex has nothing to do with them.

Obviously not only do men have sexual fantasies, but women have them also. Including violent ones.

Yes, some people also engage in sadomasochistic relationships together, they explore fantasies of domination and submission. As long as they do it as consenting adults, that is perfectly fine. It has an ironic quality because these fantasies, when they are enacted, are agreed upon. But this is very different from another thing that your remark implies: which is that quite often women crave or like in men the display of masculinity which is equated with power and domination. This has everything to do with the fact that women are deprived of social, economic and political power. The reason why women translate power into sexual desire is because what they crave for in a man is in fact the social power they are deprived of. In other words: Men like to see their own power through women, and women translate their desire for social power into sex. This means that sexual desire and social domination are deeply intertwined. And have been for a very long time: as disempowerment of women and empowerment of men.

What was especially shocking in the Weinstein case was how he made sure that no woman would speak out against him. By threats, hush money, even by hiring former Mossad agents who put pressure on these women.

Yes, and that is exactly what sexual power is. As has been said, sexual harassment is not about sex, it is about power. A man seeks power in different ways: through competition with other men, in how much money he makes, how many people he has in his command - and through sexual power towards women. It might surprise that a man like Harvey Weinstein had so much power over so many women for such a long time, as if they were objects, as if they didn’t have any rights or souls. It doesn’t surprise a feminist.

As a professor teaching in Jerusalem and Paris you have lots of contacts with young people. Can you confirm what is called the «snowflake» generation, meaning young people being over-sensitive and too easily offended?

The situation in Israel is special because I get more and more religious students. If they are offended by something it is by me being too moderate or too liberal or something like that. But when I think of my students in Paris, I cannot confirm what you are asking. But this might have to do with the fact that I am very careful. What I do perceive is: the discussion about women’s rights and multicultural or political identities has made people much more aware of their behaviour and the behaviour of others. They also react much more sensitively about the language people use. But that has nothing to do with the so-called snowflake generation. If there is such a thing, why could these over-sensitive young people not stop someone like Donald Trump?

As the polling data shows, Trump was also elected by a lot of women, even from the middle class. They must be disappointed in him.

They had every reason to be disappointed by him long before he was elected. Maybe they are disappointed by his economic policy, but they are certainly not disappointed by his sexual pranks. There is nothing about Donald Trump that we didn’t know before he was elected. Which brings us back to the beginning of our conversation: a lot of women are unaware of the views they are inflicted upon. The fact that 57 percent of white women could vote for Trump is proof in itself how many women are unable to understand what sexism is. You cannot imagine that if a candidate had made very blatant anti-semitic or racist comment - that 57 of the Jewish or African-American community would still have voted for that candidate.

Why do you think that is?

The reason why it is so difficult to instil feminism is this: because the oppression of women, contrary to other forms of oppression, is very much intertwined with love, sexuality and pleasure. As are men and women. They need one another, they depend on one another. This makes sexism too difficult to grasp, because it is entwined with so many things that are important in our life.

Facebook and other social media puts especially young people under pressure - you know, how you have to look, what you have to like and think.

But I see that within my generation as well, at least among certain women. They will never walk without high heels, they always coordinate the color of their bag with the color of their coat and so forth. So I think it has nothing to do with age, it is more a certain type of woman. Also I am a bit suspicious because every generation has the sense that its own was better than the one that came after (she laughs).

But there are differences between the generations, are there not?

Profound differences. For instance I think that people in my generation have a strong sense of narrative. Of my life being organized, I have a strong life project, organized around very clear values. Whereas the younger generation is organized in what Richard Sennett calls projects. A project is short-term, tentative, possible, it’s not a clear story you hold on to and enact. You try this, then that, you go there, you go somewhere else. That kind of tentativeness seems new to me and belongs to the young generation. It’s true in the sexual and in the professional realm.

To understand the relationship between man and woman you have studied advertisements, films, literature. In what way does today’s culture reflect our relationships? Or is that too vague a question?

It’s certainly a challenging one (laughs). The romantic comedy is a genre that very much reflected the tension between man and woman - from its beginning in the Hollywood of the twenties and thirties. Even though the genre of the comedy obliged the script to end the story well. But since the nineties there seem to be more and more movies about divorce or break-ups, about unfulfilled relationships. Also there is a new genre which also emerged in the nineties: the marriage thriller. The prototype is «Sleeping With the Enemy» starring Julia Roberts. In these films man and woman or husband and wife turn against each other, and their home becomes a very dangerous place, especially for women. The only older film with that motive I can think of is «Suspicion» by Alfred Hitchcock with Cary Grant. These kinds of films express what psychologists and feminists have been saying for a long time: how dangerous a family can be.

