Ganz normal nackt

As a plus size woman, I have accepted the fact that I will most likely have to shop online to find clothing that fits me. And that’s fine because there are so many options online for full-figured women. However, we miss that critical opportunity to try on clothing to find the perfect fit. But today, we are passing a huge kudos to @kohls for its #curatedbykohls collection, which brings many of my favorite brands that have more of a presence online into the store for everyone to shop! I snagged this beautiful @adoreme lingerie set, and I saw gorgeous clothes from @diaandco. The best part is that I got to shop these brands in store and find the perfect fit. I’m discussing the Curated By Kohl’s line on NATALIEINTHECITY.com today! ???? #kohlsfinds #gifted