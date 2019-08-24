Influencerin zeigt eigenen Töffunfall – bloss eine Werbeaktion?

Tiffany Mitchell hat Bilder ihres Motorradunfalls auf Instagram verbreitet. Doch sie wirken wie gemalt, und eine Flasche ist prominent platziert.

Am Boden in Szene gesetzt? Tiffany Mitchell auf einem Bild der Serie zu ihrem Unfall. Bild: Instagram

US-Influencerin Tiffany Mitchell hat viel Unmut und Häme auf sich gezogen – mit einem Motorradunfall. Vor drei Wochen machte sie mit Freunden eine Töfftour durch Tennessee, rutschte gemäss eigenen Angaben in einer Kurve weg, krachte auf den Asphalt und blieb mit Schürfwunden geschockt liegen. Die anderen Fahrer kamen ihr zu Hilfe und versorgten sie mit Wasser. Doch damit nicht genug: Eine Freundin, die den Ausflug fotografisch dokumentiert hatte, machte weiterhin Bilder. Mitchell teilte sie danach mit ihren über 200'000 Followern auf Instagram.

Am Anfang erhielt sie viel Zuspruch, doch dann mischten sich immer mehr Skeptiker unter die Kommentarschreiber. Sie fragten, weshalb Mitchell die Bilder überhaupt veröffentliche und warum diese gestellt aussähen. Vor allem aber: Weshalb die Marke der Wasserflasche auf dem einen Bild so gut sichtbar sei. Eine Redaktorin von Buzzfeed nahm die Kritik auf und konfrontierte Mitchell damit. Diese liess daraufhin ihren Post verschwinden. Sie stritt vehement ab, die Bilder getürkt und Werbung für die Wassermarke gemacht zu haben. Die Flasche sei rein zufällig so prominent ins Bild geraten. Auch die Firma bestritt, eine geschäftliche Beziehung zu Mitchell zu unterhalten.

Freund bei Töffunfall verloren

In einem ausführlichen Post verwahrte sich die Influencerin gegen die Anschuldigungen und pries die «heilende» Kraft von Instagram. Sie habe vor drei Jahren ihren Freund bei einem Motorradunfall verloren und habe sich damals gefragt, ob es Sinn mache, jemals wieder auf ein Motorrad zu sitzen. Sie sei sehr bewegt gewesen, als sie erfahren habe, dass Bilder ihres Unfalls existieren. «Ich teilte sie auf meinem Feed mit Menschen, die seit Jahren mit mir auf einer Reise sind, weil ich wusste, dass sie verstehen würden, was sie mir bedeuten, und ich verstand, was sie für sie bedeuten.»

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

I’ve been figuring out how to respond to everything that’s unfolded recently regarding the post I shared 3 weeks ago about my moto accident. I won’t get into that post here (see my Moto Accident story highlight for all the details), but I want to talk about the reactions I’ve been getting to the article @buzzfeednews posted sensationalizing what I went through that day, and making a mockery of the post I shared. As a result, I’ve been accused of staging the accident to get attention, using it as a product placement opportunity with a water company, and other things I can’t even wrap my head around. I’ve been sharing real life stories here since I started my account. I’ve opened up about miscarriage, divorce, anxiety, losing my partner in a moto accident 3 years ago, and navigating the grief that followed. I’ve chosen to use Instagram as a tool for healing and connecting with other humans who may be going through similar things so we can do it together. And it’s been beautiful. When I work with brands, they’re ones I personally enjoy, and I disclose every single sponsorship. Accusing someone of faking or exploiting an accident is extremely serious—because what if you’re wrong? It really happened to me, and I was scared. I really was injured and had to recover. I was in shock laying on the side of the road, having flashbacks to when I lost someone very important to me. Friends were by my side, strangers called an ambulance, waited while I was checked out and then gave me a ride home. When I found out my professional photographer friend who I’d been shooting with earlier took photos of everything, I was completely moved. I shared this on my feed with humans who have been on a journey with me for years because I knew they would understand what it meant to me and I understood what it would mean to them. I’m sad that something so true and personal has been treated this way, and disappointed in BuzzFeed for spinning it there. I would just ask that if you’re here because of this, consider that the post I made was something real that happened in my life that resonated deeply with me and those who have chosen to follow me. That’s what it was intended for. ????????

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Tiffany / ???? tifforelie (@tifforelie) am

Die Kritiker konnte sie damit nicht besänftigen. Sie sind weiterhin der Meinung, Mitchell habe den Unfall gestellt. Die Verletzungen seien viel zu oberflächlich, wird unter anderem moniert.

Was vor drei Wochen genau passiert ist, lässt sich vorderhand nicht ermitteln. Klar scheint: In einem Business, in dem Aufmerksamkeit die Hauptwährung ist, wird es nicht der letzte gepostete Unfall sein. (red)

Erstellt: 24.08.2019, 07:29 Uhr

