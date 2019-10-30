Greta Thunberg erhält Umweltpreis – und lehnt ab

Die schwedische Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg hat den Umweltpreis des Nordischen Rates zugesprochen bekommen und ihn postwendend abgelehnt. Die Klimabewegung brauche keine weiteren Preise sondern Taten, liess sie wissen.

Sie erhalte den Preis dafür, dass sie Millionen Menschen in aller Welt dazu mobilisiert habe, zu einem kritischen Zeitpunkt politisches Handeln für das Klima einzufordern, gab der Rat am Dienstagabend zunächst auf einer feierlichen Zeremonie in Stockholm bekannt.

I have received the Nordic Council’s environmental award 2019.

I have decided to decline this prize.

Jag har vunnit Nordiska Rådets miljöpris 2019.

Jag har valt att inte ta emot priset.

Kurz darauf twitterte die 16-Jährige, sie habe sich entschlossen, den Preis abzulehnen. Sie danke dem Nordischen Rat zwar für die Auszeichnung, die eine grosse Ehre darstelle, schrieb Thunberg auf Instagram. Die Klimabewegung brauche jedoch keine weitere Preise, sondern Politiker, die auf die Erkenntnisse der Wissenschaft hörten.

Zwei Vertreterinnen der Klimabewegung Fridays for Future erklärten bei der Zeremonie im Auftrag Thunbergs, die skandinavischen Länder zählten zu den Staaten, die am meisten für das Klima tun könnten, im Prinzip aber nichts unternähmen.

Thunberg noch in Nordamerika

Der Nordische Rat ist das zentrale Forum der Region Skandinavien. Zu seinen Mitgliedern zählen neben Dänemark, Norwegen, Schweden, Finnland und Island auch die weitgehend selbstständigen Territorien Åland, Grönland und die Färöer-Inseln.

Alljährlich vergibt der Rat Preise in den Kategorien Literatur, Kinder- und Jugendliteratur, Film, Musik und Umwelt. Jede der Auszeichnungen ist mit 350'000 dänischen Kronen (rund 52'000 Franken) dotiert. Thunberg war von den Ländern Schweden und Norwegen für den Umweltpreis nominiert worden. Sie befindet sich seit zwei Monaten in Nordamerika. (chk/sda)