Ohne Transitplatz gibts ein Chaos

epaselect epa07421541 A media reporter uses mobile phones to do live broadcast during the second plenary session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) outside the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, 08 March 2019. The NPC has over 3,000 delegates and is the world's largest parliament or legislative assembly though its function is largely as a formal seal of approval for the policies fixed by the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party. The NPC runs alongside the annual plenary meetings of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), together known as 'Lianghui' or 'Two Meetings'. EPA/WU HONG

