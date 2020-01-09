Ohne Transitplatz gibts ein Chaos

Der Transitplatz für Fahrende in Wileroltigen ist nötiger denn je. Nur so können illegale Aufenthalte vermieden werden. Am 9. Februar wird im Kanton Bern darüber abgestimmt.

Feedback

Tragen Sie mit Hinweisen zu diesem Artikel bei oder melden Sie uns Fehler.

Erstellt: 09.01.2020, 09:09 Uhr

Die Redaktion auf Twitter

Stets informiert und aktuell. Folgen Sie uns auf dem Kurznachrichtendienst.

Blog

Blogs

Sweet Home Eine Portion Energie, bitte!

Marianne Kohler.

Mamablog Wenn Kinder sterben wollen

Susanne Schild.

Das Neuste Schweiz

Umfrage: Wie stimmen Sie am 9. Februar ab?

Wohnrauminitiative und Verbot der Diskriminierung aufgrund der sexuellen Orientierung – wie entscheiden Sie? Mehr...

Redaktion.

Ein CVPler plant die Revolution

Der Walliser Ständerat Beat Rieder will Lobbypolitiker aus parlamentarischen Kommissionen ausschliessen. Mehr...

ABO+ Christoph Lenz und Philipp Loser.

Qualität ist überlebenswichtig

Ein Ausbau der indirekten Presseförderung ist für das Überleben der Zeitung notwendig. Mehr...

Pietro Supino.

Das könnte Sie interessieren

Video: Hier flippen die Tessiner in Bern nach Cassis' Wahl aus Im Restaurant Äusserer Stand feiern die Südschweizer ihren neuen Bundesrat.

Ohne Transitplatz gibts ein Chaos Der Transitplatz für Fahrende in Wileroltigen ist nötiger denn je. Nur so können illegale Aufenthalte vermieden werden. Am 9. Februar wird im Kanton Bern darüber abgestimmt.

Die Welt in Bildern

epaselect epa07421541 A media reporter uses mobile phones to do live broadcast during the second plenary session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) outside the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, 08 March 2019. The NPC has over 3,000 delegates and is the world's largest parliament or legislative assembly though its function is largely as a formal seal of approval for the policies fixed by the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party. The NPC runs alongside the annual plenary meetings of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), together known as 'Lianghui' or 'Two Meetings'. EPA/WU HONG
Mehr...