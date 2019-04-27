Die blonde Putzsensation
Die Engländerin Mrs Hinch hat 2,4 Millionen Follower auf Instagram. Weil sie gerne sauber macht.
Sophie Hinchville ist Grossbritanniens heisseste Putzfrau. Nicht so, wie man nun denken könnte. Mrs Hinch wedelt nicht in High Heels und Schösschen neckisch mit einem rosa Staubwedel. Mrs Hinch ist eine richtige Hausfrau, und sie putzt richtig und vor allem: richtig gerne. Sozusagen leidenschaftlich gerne. Sie ist 29, gelernte Coiffeuse, verheiratet, schwanger mit ihrem ersten Kind, und sie schrubbt und wienert und poliert und entstaubt jeden Tag, bis ihr Heim porentief rein ist. Die Bilder davon – versehen mit praktischen Tipps und Tricks und Produktempfehlungen – stellt sie auf Instagram (mrshinchhome), und da sieht man dann das blitzsaubere Badezimmer und die sagenhaft glänzende Küche und die stets perfekt aufgeschüttelten Sofakissen mit diesem unvergleichlich scharfen Karate-Schlag-Knick in der Mitte.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
AD| Hello my Hinchers! Well what an amazing way to end an amazing day. The love and support you all show me daily is beyond words and I can’t thank you all enough ???? Now I don’t know about you guys but I love nothing more than crawling into fresh bed sheets at night and I’ve been excited to do this all day! This may sound odd but .. if anyone ever wanted to know what my bed actually smells like .. it’s spring awakening ???? A smell I literally need in my life ???? Have you all seen the Lenor ad recently showing “BEDGASM” ???????? it cracks me up every time I see it because it’s so me! So here’s a couple of ways in which I make sure my bed is “bedgasm” ready, for the week ahead ???? what’s yours? .. * Super soft bed sheets are a must * Wash all bedding in Lenor Spring Awakening Fabric Softener * Pop a Lenor Spring Awakening tumble dryer sheet into each pillow/cushion case * Karate chop your cushions * Admire your work ???? And to top it off, the freshness lasts the WHOLE WEEK! Its the simple things ???? #imahincher #mrshinch #Lenor #Bedgasm All #gifted items have been tagged
Mrs Hinch selbst sieht man fast nie. Und doch hat sie aktuell 2,4 Millionen Follower. Ihre Anhängerschaft nennt sie «Hinchers», «to hinch» ist zu einem Verb geworden und zum Titel ihres Anfang April erschienen Buches «Hinch Yourself Happy». Es verkaufte sich innerhalb von drei Tagen 160'000 Mal auf Amazon UK – ein noch nie da gewesener Rekord in dessen Rubrik «Non-Fiction». 11 Verlage hatten um die Rechte gebuhlt, am Ende soll eine sechsstellige Summe geflossen sein.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Happy Good Friday my Hinchers! Are you all having a lovely day? ???????? Now .. where do I even begin with this caption ???? First of all I’ve always known the strong power of you all when you come together! You’re such an amazing loyal community helping each other, but never in a million years did I think a milestone like this could ever be reached! I never thought I (Soph) would ever become the Sunday Times Best Selling Author!! A book chart that I didn’t even know existed if I’m honest let alone make it to the top. So I wanted to dedicate this post to thank every single one of my Hinchers from the bottom of my heart. I need you all to know that if I can be on a journey like this , you can too, anything is possible! I want you ALL to be so proud of your homes and show them off , every home tells its own story , and if you’ve read my book already you’ll know just how much that means to me. I don’t know about you guys but I used to see a lot of makeup , diets , hair , squats , designer wear on my insta feed daily ... but now not so much! If you’re anything like me (as much as I love lashes hair and make up ????) my home comes first, and now I feel like this community of just loving the simple things in life (a grey Minkeh ????) has grown at a phenomenal rate on Instagram and I’m so grateful to be a part of this huge insta family. So please please my Hinchers believe in yourself , it’s ok to love your “boring life” , I certainly love mine! And I’m so proud you’re all in it! Have a wonderful evening hinching or no hinching , I’m excited to get the wax melts on , my Easter egg out the cupboard , the blanket on the sofa and a TV night with my Jamie , Handsomes and bump. Gretel might even make another appearance ???? who knows ???? all the best my darlings! I owe my journey to you ? xxxx #mrshinch #hinchyourselfhappy #hinching #imahincher #hincharmy
Klar, die Welt mag es gerade, Ordnung zu schaffen, und faltet im Kollektiv Kleider und entledigt sich zivilisatorischen Ballasts, weil eine mädchenhafte Japanerin namens Marie Kondo dieses Vorgehen empfiehlt, und doch: Wie kommt es, dass eine Engländerin, die gerne putzt, zur Instagram-Sensation wird?
Sie ist nicht cool, und ihr Daheim auch nicht
Vielleicht, weil sie das hat, was heute alle wollen, aber kaum jemand mehr hat in Zeiten von Selfies und Dauer-Selbstvermarktung: Authentizität. Mrs Hinch ist zwar sehr blond und sehr künstlich, aber sie ist nicht cool. Sie spricht darüber, wie sie einst dick war und sich mit Anfang 20 ein Magenband einsetzen liess. Dass sie deshalb wisse, wie es sich anfühle, abschätzige Bemerkungen über sein Äusseres anhören zu müssen. Manchmal habe sie Panik-Attacken, putzen beruhige sie.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
I feel I need to say this ... My Hinchers will remember this shoot day very well , you were all with me on my stories the evening before , on my way there , behind the scenes and on my way home , supporting me. I know I’ve said this so many times and I’m sorry if I sound like a broken record but without you all I wouldn’t have even considered doing a shoot like this. My family and friends know me inside out and they know how much my Hinchers have helped me and we’re ALL so grateful! ???????? Now this instagram “fame” as some call it , is not what I ever expected to gain from this account. Yes it’s true what you’ll read today in the you magazine interview .. I have turned down many TV deals and public appearances and this is because my biggest fear is losing my normal life (Tiny sewing machines n’all) But what I am doing is trying to grow myself and grow others on this Hinch journey until “hinching” no longer needs Mrs Hinch .. and I think I’ll know when that time comes in my own heart ?? So please .. to anyone reading this right now I hope you can take one very strong message from my interview today ... do not body shame anybody! Never judge a book by its cover! Everyone’s cover is their own and that is what’s so amazing! In fact I can’t even believe I’m on an actual cover ???? But Please my Hinchers .. never want someone else’s life or even their image .. because you’ll live your happiest life with the most simplest of things .. and if you look close enough you probably already have those things right under your nose. Trust me I know ..I’ve been there! But I’ll stop typing now and leave the you mag and my book to tell you the rest ... All the best my Hinchers ?? Soph ?? AKA Mrs Hinch xxx #imahincher
Auch ihr Daheim ist nicht cool. Es befindet sich in Essex, einem Vorort von London, das gilt als Synonym für schlechten Geschmack. Und die Einrichtung ist schon gar nicht cool. Da finden sich keine Designerteile und keine Vintage-Stücke, das sieht alles aus wie aus dem Möbelhaus: sehr bieder. Es dominieren die Farben Grau, Weiss und Silber, was der Atmosphäre in Kombination mit der ganzen Aufgeräumtheit etwas Töteliges verleiht. Richtig guter, moderner Interior-Geschmack sieht anders aus.
Aber genau das macht es wohl aus: Ihr Haus ist so massentauglich und erfrischend normal wie Mrs Hinch selbst, trotz ihrer Kunstnägel und ihrer Kunstwimpern. Selbst wenn sie mit der Erwähnung ihres Lieblings-Schwamms Minty dafür sorgt, dass dessen Absatz um sagenhafte 10'000 Prozent in die Höhe schnellt und sie längst von grossen Reinigungsmittelfirmen umgarnt und wohl teilweise auch bezahlt wird, bleibt sie bodenständig und ja, ungewöhnlich für Influencer: unbestechlich. In der «Times» sagte sie: «Ich brauche keine Louis-Vuitton-Tasche. Ich mag meine Billig-Tasche. Und ich mag Sonderangebote.»
Momentan muss Mrs Hinch gerade pausieren. Am letzten Donnerstag informierte sie ihre Hinchers, sie sei im Spital und müsse dort auf weiteres bleiben, mit Mini-Hinch sei indes alles in Ordnung. Im Spital werden sie so sauber putzen wie nie zuvor.
(SonntagsZeitung)
Erstellt: 27.04.2019, 18:45 Uhr
