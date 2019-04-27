Die blonde Putzsensation

Sophie Hinchville ist Grossbritanniens heisseste Putzfrau. Nicht so, wie man nun denken könnte. Mrs Hinch wedelt nicht in High Heels und Schösschen neckisch mit einem rosa Staubwedel. Mrs Hinch ist eine richtige Hausfrau, und sie putzt richtig und vor allem: richtig gerne. Sozusagen leidenschaftlich gerne. Sie ist 29, gelernte Coiffeuse, verheiratet, schwanger mit ihrem ersten Kind, und sie schrubbt und wienert und poliert und entstaubt jeden Tag, bis ihr Heim porentief rein ist. Die Bilder davon – versehen mit praktischen Tipps und Tricks und Produktempfehlungen – stellt sie auf Instagram (mrshinchhome), und da sieht man dann das blitzsaubere Badezimmer und die sagenhaft glänzende Küche und die stets perfekt aufgeschüttelten Sofakissen mit diesem unvergleichlich scharfen Karate-Schlag-Knick in der Mitte.

Mrs Hinch selbst sieht man fast nie. Und doch hat sie aktuell 2,4 Millionen Follower. Ihre Anhängerschaft nennt sie «Hinchers», «to hinch» ist zu einem Verb geworden und zum Titel ihres Anfang April erschienen Buches «Hinch Yourself Happy». Es verkaufte sich innerhalb von drei Tagen 160'000 Mal auf Amazon UK – ein noch nie da gewesener Rekord in dessen Rubrik «Non-Fiction». 11 Verlage hatten um die Rechte gebuhlt, am Ende soll eine sechsstellige Summe geflossen sein.

Klar, die Welt mag es gerade, Ordnung zu schaffen, und faltet im Kollektiv Kleider und entledigt sich zivilisatorischen Ballasts, weil eine mädchenhafte Japanerin namens Marie Kondo dieses Vorgehen empfiehlt, und doch: Wie kommt es, dass eine Engländerin, die gerne putzt, zur Instagram-Sensation wird?

Sie ist nicht cool, und ihr Daheim auch nicht

Vielleicht, weil sie das hat, was heute alle wollen, aber kaum jemand mehr hat in Zeiten von Selfies und Dauer-Selbstvermarktung: Authentizität. Mrs Hinch ist zwar sehr blond und sehr künstlich, aber sie ist nicht cool. Sie spricht darüber, wie sie einst dick war und sich mit Anfang 20 ein Magenband einsetzen liess. Dass sie deshalb wisse, wie es sich anfühle, abschätzige Bemerkungen über sein Äusseres anhören zu müssen. Manchmal habe sie Panik-Attacken, putzen beruhige sie.

Auch ihr Daheim ist nicht cool. Es befindet sich in Essex, einem Vorort von London, das gilt als ­Synonym für schlechten Geschmack. Und die Einrichtung ist schon gar nicht cool. Da finden sich keine Designerteile und keine Vintage-Stücke, das sieht alles aus wie aus dem Möbelhaus: sehr bieder. Es dominieren die Farben Grau, Weiss und Silber, was der Atmosphäre in Kombination mit der ganzen Aufgeräumtheit etwas Töteliges verleiht. Richtig guter, moderner Interior-Geschmack sieht anders aus.

Aber genau das macht es wohl aus: Ihr Haus ist so massentauglich und erfrischend normal wie Mrs Hinch selbst, trotz ihrer Kunstnägel und ihrer Kunstwimpern. Selbst wenn sie mit der Erwähnung ihres Lieblings-Schwamms Minty dafür sorgt, dass dessen Absatz um sagenhafte 10'000 Prozent in die Höhe schnellt und sie längst von grossen Reinigungsmittelfirmen umgarnt und wohl teilweise auch bezahlt wird, bleibt sie bodenständig und ja, ungewöhnlich für Influencer: unbestechlich. In der «Times» sagte sie: «Ich brauche keine Louis-Vuitton-Tasche. Ich mag meine Billig-Tasche. Und ich mag Sonderangebote.»

Momentan muss Mrs Hinch gerade pausieren. Am letzten Donnerstag informierte sie ihre Hinchers, sie sei im Spital und müsse dort auf weiteres bleiben, mit ­Mini-Hinch sei indes alles in Ordnung. Im Spital werden sie so sauber putzen wie nie zuvor.



